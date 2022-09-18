Tua Tagovailoa’s sixth TD pass rallies Dolphins to 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback win over Ravens

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Trailing 35-14 in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins were left for dead. Lamar Jackson had dominated them for three quarters, and no one expected what happened in the fourth quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa, who had two first-half interceptions, threw four fourth-quarter touchdowns, giving him six for the game, as the Dolphins rallied to stun the Ravens 42-38. It was the first time Miami came back from down 21 in the fourth quarter since Week 13 in 2005 when it beat Buffalo 24-23.

Tagovailoa finished 36-of-50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His sixth scoring pass was a 7-yarder to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds remaining. It was set up by a 28-yard run by Chase Edmonds to the Baltimore 7.

Waddle caught 11 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens got to their own 49 with four seconds left, but Jackson’s Hail Mary bounced before reaching the end zone. It left Baltimore knowing it gave one away.

The Ravens dominated the first three quarters with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 118 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

It was all Dolphins in the fourth quarter, though, as they outgained the Ravens 233 to 89. Tagovailoa was 13-of-17 for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the final quarter.

Still, it appeared the Ravens might escape with a win when Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining. It was his 59th consecutive made fourth-quarter field goal.

But the Dolphins drove 68 yards in six plays, burning 2:04 off the clock.

Jackson finished 21-of-29 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa’s sixth TD pass rallies Dolphins to 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback win over Ravens

  4. Tua held in there and brought his team back with his arm and decision making. Can’t wait to hear the excuses for why he played so well. The kid deserves it. The haters deserve to eat crow. Phins Up!

  7. Is this the ravens team that won every game that didn’t matter ??? Tua smoked your defense when it did matter.

  9. Tyreek really gave Tua confidence. People were questioning him in these comments and now got to eat their word.

    As for the Ravens, they matter as well pay Lamar cause it’s still the same issues – their defense, and that was the problem the entire time he’s been under league mandated rookie contract that is very team friendly.

  11. This dink-dunk Tua offense is just horrible. Everyone knows Mac Jones is the best player to ever strap on.

  14. All the whiners that said Joe Burrow’s yardage last year was only because they were playing 2nd and 3rd string….. now what’s the excuse?

  16. And to the Patriot fans that will chip in their 2 cents on this game. Think Mac could’ve done it? Better yet, think BB would’ve trusted him to do it?

  18. Guess a lot of apologies are in order.
    But it’s fair to wonder if it’s all Tua, or did Baltimore’s defense simply drop the ball.

  21. MortimerInMiami says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    This was Tua’s signature game!
    All hail Tua!

    Xxxxxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxxxxx

    Oh dear. This take is a 180 from last weeks take against NE.

    We welcome you back in the tent. Just no beer for you.

  23. For context on how massive this was…. The Dolphins D is their strongest asset and they played like garbage today. The Dolphins O may have just put the rest of the NFL on notice… Tua joins Bob Griese (1977) and Dan Marino (1986) as the only Dolphins to ever throw for 6 TD’s in a single game…. the first two are in the Hall of Fame.

  24. Once Tua really learns this offense, look out! Amazing what happens when you have wr’s that don’t drop balls huh? By the end of this year, no one will even remember Brian what-his-name and his noise.

  25. mackcarrington says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:43 pm
    Guess a lot of apologies are in order.
    But it’s fair to wonder if it’s all Tua, or did Baltimore’s defense simply drop the ball.

    ——————

    If Waddle and Hill are playing like they did today… no one is covering that offense. No one.

  27. Well, there you have it. Tua’s a bust. Yep, busting TD’s over your heads. Did the fans really think Tua T. was brought in to lay an egg? Get with the reality of the program this man came from. Sheesh.

  30. Has anyone ever seen the pretty Miami coach and Jarod Kushner in the same place, at the same time?

  31. dolphins2cool says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:52 pm
    Tua Tagovailoa > Lamar Jackson.

    Let’s Go Phins! 😁🐬

    ___________________________

    Lets not go nuts… if Jackson had Waddle and Hill he’d throw 500 yards a game lol…. Tua still needs to learn how to throw on the run.. when he does, he will be a top 10 QB… with no pressure on him, he already is a top 10 QB… but he needs to get better.

  32. “Ravens are over-rated.”

    As a phin fan , i don’t think this. They have an elite defense, but have a lot of injuries at the cb position. Also jk dobbins is still hurt. Better question is why do ravens always have multiple big injuries every season. It happens to every team eventually but it seems to hit the ravens every season

  33. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:34 pm
    AFC East is the best division in football

    No, no, no, no, no. AFC West is easily the best division in the league with 4 probable playoff contenders. I have no quarrel with Buffalo or Miami, but the Pats will be average (their new normal going forward) and the Jet will be, well, the Jets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.