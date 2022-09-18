Tua Tagovailoa’s sixth TD pass rallies Dolphins to 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback win over Ravens

Getty Images

Trailing 35-14 in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins were left for dead. Lamar Jackson had dominated them for three quarters, and no one expected what happened in the fourth quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa, who had two first-half interceptions, threw four fourth-quarter touchdowns, giving him six for the game, as the Dolphins rallied to stun the Ravens 42-38. It was the first time Miami came back from down 21 in the fourth quarter since Week 13 in 2005 when it beat Buffalo 24-23.

Tagovailoa finished 36-of-50 for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His sixth scoring pass was a 7-yarder to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds remaining. It was set up by a 28-yard run by Chase Edmonds to the Baltimore 7.

Waddle caught 11 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens got to their own 49 with four seconds left, but Jackson’s Hail Mary bounced before reaching the end zone. It left Baltimore knowing it gave one away.

The Ravens dominated the first three quarters with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 118 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

It was all Dolphins in the fourth quarter, though, as they outgained the Ravens 233 to 89. Tagovailoa was 13-of-17 for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the final quarter.

Still, it appeared the Ravens might escape with a win when Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining. It was his 59th consecutive made fourth-quarter field goal.

But the Dolphins drove 68 yards in six plays, burning 2:04 off the clock.

Jackson finished 21-of-29 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.