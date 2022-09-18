Tyreek Hill’s 48-yard touchdown catch draws Dolphins within 35-28 of Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens have controlled Sunday’s game from the jump with Devin Duvernay returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown.

But the Dolphins have not gone away.

Down 35-14 in the fourth quarter, Miami has scored two touchdowns to pull within seven points.

River Cracraft caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa with 12:12 remaining, and Tyreek Hill then got behind Marcus Peters for a 48-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa with 7:47 left. All of a sudden, a game has broken out in Baltimore.

Hill has eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylen Waddle nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa is 30-of-43 for 367 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Marcus Williams has both picks.