Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers doctor for injection that caused punctured lung

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor was the Chargers’ starting quarterback in 2020 until moments before the team’s Week Two game, when a team doctor gave Taylor a painkilling injection in his ribs that punctured his lung. Justin Herbert started that game in Taylor’s place, and Taylor is now a backup with the Giants.

Now Taylor is suing the doctor, David S. Gazzaniga, according to ESPN.

The lawsuit says Taylor suffered “severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.” Taylor is seeking at least $5 million, saying he would have made much more money when he hit free agency in 2021 if he had been able to show what he could do in 2020, and that Gazzaniga’s negligence cost him that opportunity.

Gazzaniga still works for the Chargers and is one of the doctors treating Herbert’s rib injury now. Everyone will hope for much better results than Taylor had.