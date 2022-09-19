49ers team doctor expects Trey Lance to recover in time for “full return” in 2023

Getty Images

Trey Lance‘s season is finished after only two games. He played 16 snaps Sunday, fracturing his right ankle on a running play.

The 49ers quarterback underwent surgery Monday morning, the team announced.

“Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance’s ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption,” the 49ers said in a statement. “Lance will start the rehab process, and head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is confident that he will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season.”

Lance finishes his first season as a starter with a 1-1 record, a 48.4 completion percentage, 194 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a 55.0 passer rating. He also ran for 67 yards on 16 carries.

Jimmy Garoppolo regains the starting job after returning to the team on a restructured contract before the start of the season.