Aaron Jones: I knew I had to show up when my number was called

After the Packers lost to the Vikings in Week One, head coach Matt LaFleur said the team did not get the ball to running back Aaron Jones often enough.

That was not a problem against the Bears on Sunday night. Jones went from eight touches to 18 and he picked up 170 yards from scrimmage in a 27-10 Packers win. Jones ran 15 times for 132 yards and caught three passes for 38 yards while scoring two touchdowns for a resurgent Green Bay offense.

Jones told reporters after the game that head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he and AJ Dillon would be in line for more work after a quiet opener.

“Coach came out and said it, ‘We’re going to get you and AJ the ball more, get you guys more involved.’ That just naturally put a smile on my face,” Jones said, via the Packers website. “I knew I had to show up when my number was called.”

The Packers had right tackle Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup and all of the changes from Week One worked out well against the Bears. They’ll hope for more of the same in Tampa during a marquee Week Three matchup in the NFC.