Allen Robinson “felt great” as bigger part of Rams offense

Getty Images

Among the talking points after the Rams lost their season opener to the Bills was the need to get wide receiver Allen Robinson more involved in the offense.

Robinson had one catch while being targeted twice in the opener and the Rams were more successful integrating him into the mix against the Falcons this weekend. Robinson caught a 15-yard pass on the second play of the game and kicked off the scoring with a one-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter.

Robinson had another touchdown catch waved off later in the game because officials blew the play dead, but finished with four catches for 53 yards. The veteran wideout said it “felt great” to be more involved this week and quarterback Matthew Stafford said he thinks Robinson’s impact is only going to get bigger.

“I thought A-Rob did a great job,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to continue to grow into his role in this offense. We’re going to continue to learn about each other. ‘Hey, what does he do great? What does he really like to do? What do I like? How do we see him fitting into this offense?’ All that kind of stuff. But I thought he played great today, both in the pass game and what he had to do in the run game as well.”

The Rams have some things to clean up after their 31-10 lead got cut to four points in the fourth quarter and they can address those without a repeat of last week’s worries about Robinson’s role in the offense.