Bills finally punt, but get ball back and stretch lead to 27-7

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
The Bills punted for the first time this season in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Titans, but they didn’t wind up sending their defense on the field.

Titans returner Kyle Philips muffed Sam Martin‘s kick and Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered the ball. The Bills took over at the 20-yard-line, but weren’t able to move the ball and Tyler Bass came in to hit a field goal that stretched their lead to 27-7 with 7:32 left in the third quarter.

It’s the second straight week that Philips has muffed a punt. The first one came in the fourth quarter of their 21-20 loss to the Giants in Week One and the 2022 fifth-rounder may not get a chance to make it three in a row.

The Bills did not punt in four of their last six games leading into Monday night and the kick was Martin’s first since joining the team in the wake of Matt Araiza‘s release.

5 responses to “Bills finally punt, but get ball back and stretch lead to 27-7

  3. This is the NFLs Golden Age with the new Tom Brady, Josh Allen, competing for Super Bowls every year, while the patriots draft in the top 10 and hang a banner when they beat Mitch Trubisky.

  4. Man how bad do the Titans look? It seems like the tread is off the tires for Henry, which was bound to happen. The game is now being put on Tannehill’s shoulders and he’s folding like a cheap chair. It’s no different from him being in Miami all those years. He was never the leader or player to elevate the team. I see Willis starting near the halfway point and Tannehill getting phased out.

