Brian Daboll stresses “continual competition” after Kenny Golladay plays two snaps

Getty Images

The Giants are paying Kenny Golladay like a top wide receiver, but they aren’t using him like one.

Golladay had two catches for 22 yards in the first game of the season and played just two snaps in their 19-16 win over the Panthers in Week Two. That followed a summer that made it seem like the new Giants regime wanted little to do with Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract when Dave Gettleman was still the team’s General Manager.

After Sunday’s win, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the team went with the players they believed gave them the best chance of winning.

“It’s a continual competition at receiver,” Daboll said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We are just going to keep rolling guys [through the lineup] and play the guys we think are going to give us the best chance — and the other guys have to be ready to go as backups.”

Golladay didn’t hang around to speak to reporters about his response to his change in circumstances, but there’s not much need to say much when the Giants have made their feelings about Golladay pretty obvious over the first two weeks of the regular season.