Browns list eight players on Monday injury report

Getty Images

Whether good or bad, the Browns don’t have much time to wallow in their stunning loss to the Jets on Sunday because they play the Steelers on Thursday night.

That means Cleveland had to issue an injury report — even though the club didn’t actually practice.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring), and tight end Jesse James (biceps) will all be out in Week Three, so it’s no surprise them to see as estimated non-participants.

But guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), tight end Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh), and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (illness) also would not have practiced.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee) would have been limited.

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (hand) would have been full.

The Browns will issue two more injury reports before their Thursday matchup.