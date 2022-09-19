Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi questionable to return

Posted by Charean Williams on September 19, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Titans are losing players left and right.

They lost running back Trenton Cannon on the opening kickoff. Tennessee lists him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Titans saw left tackle Taylor Lewan leave after their first play from scrimmage. He also is questionable with a knee injury.

Now, linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Bud Dupree are questionable to get back into the game against the Bills. Adeniyi has a wrist injury and Dupree a hip injury.

That leaves the Titans shorthanded as they still are in the first half, trailing the Bills 10-7.

