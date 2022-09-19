“Certainly possible” Michael Gallup plays this week

Getty Images

The Cowboys may be getting some help at wide receiver this week.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Michael Gallup could make his first appearance of the 2022 season when the Cowboys face the Giants on Monday night in Week Three. Gallup tore his ACL last year and has been practicing on a limited basis.

“Certainly Gallup has a chance to work back in. Certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Sunday that Gallup is “very much is capable of playing in a ball game,” but said he would not make a specific comment about the wideout’s availability for this week.