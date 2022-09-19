Colts optimistic Michael Pittman will play this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, who missed Sunday’s loss in Jacksonville with a quadriceps injury, should be back this week.

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said today that Pittman “made good progress” in his recovery over the weekend and should be able to play this week against the Chiefs.

When healthy, Pittman is the Colts’ No. 1 receiver, and he played very well for them in Week One against the Texans. Matt Ryan and the offense missed him yesterday.

The Colts’ offense was a bigger mess on Sunday than any one player could be expected to clean up. But the return of Pittman should help this week.

