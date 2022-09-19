Commanders claim John Ridgeway off waivers

Getty Images

The Commanders have added a defensive lineman to their active roster after he was cut loose by a division rival.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have claimed defensive tackle John Ridgeway off of waivers. He was cut loose by the Cowboys on Saturday when they added quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher to the active roster.

Ridgeway was a fifth-round pick this year. He was inactive for Dallas’ Week One loss to the Buccaneers.

Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen started at defensive end for the Commanders on Sunday. Daniel Wise and Donovan Jeter were active as backups while Benning Potoa'e was inactive. Rookie Phidarian Mathis suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One.