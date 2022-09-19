Dane Jackson has full movement in extremities

Getty Images

It was a scary scene in Buffalo when an ambulance drove onto the field after an injury to Bills defensive back Dane Jackson.

The news thus far is positive.

The Bills report that Jackson was transported to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo for evaluation of a neck injury. He will undergo a CT scan and an X-ray.

But Jackson has full movement in his extremities, according to the team.

Jackson was injured with 45 seconds left in the first half while tackling Titans receiver Treylon Burks. Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds accidentally hit Jackson in the head and neck, forcing his helmet violently backward.