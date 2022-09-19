Dane Jackson leaves Monday night’s game in an ambulance

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
There was a scary scene on the field as the first half wound down in Buffalo.

Bills defensive back Dane Jackson remained down on the field at the end of a completion to Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Jackson was making a tackle when Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove toward the duo. Edmunds made contact with Jackson’s head and neck and sent them both backward upon impact.

After an on-field evaluation by the medical staff with members of both teams on knees around the field, an ambulance was brought out. Jackson was loaded into the vehicle and driven out of Highmark Stadium.

He will presumably be going for further evaluation at a local hospital.

 

11 responses to “Dane Jackson leaves Monday night’s game in an ambulance

  2. Thoughts are with Dane Jackson and his family. And for Tremaine Edmunds and his. Tragic event, that hit was purely accidental and looked devastating. I hope he can at least walk again.

  5. I officially don’t care about the game, the standings or even the season. Hoping this guy is okay.

  6. Really hope the young man is ok. That was difficult to watch. It’s a violent sport and these situations put all the talk about guaranteed money in perspective…

  7. Not a Bills fan, but doesn’t matter – prayers up for Dane Jackson. I hope he will be alright.

    One of the worst head shots I’ve ever seen.

