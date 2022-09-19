Darius Slay, Jalen Hurts lead Eagles to 24-7 rout of Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on September 19, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles took care of business on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings from start to finish.

Philadelphia took a 14-0 lead in the first 15:08 and never looked back, winning easily 24-7. The Eagles moved to 2-0, while the Vikings fell to 1-1.

The home team gained 486 yards, while holding Minnesota to 264 yards, with 71 coming in garbage time.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 26 yards. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Quez Watkins had the touchdown catch on a 53-yard pass.

Dallas Goedert caught five passes for 82 yards, and DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 80 yards. A.J. Brown and Watkins both had 69 receiving yards.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay starred on defense, holding Justin Jefferson in check. He intercepted two Kirk Cousins passes intended for Jefferson in the red zone. Slay also had one tackle and five pass breakups.

Jefferson ended up with six catches for 48 yards.

Cousins was 27-of-46 for 221 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked twice. Cousins is 2-10 on Monday Night Football in his career.

24 responses to “Darius Slay, Jalen Hurts lead Eagles to 24-7 rout of Vikings

  2. We needed to fire Zimmer for that? Same old Kirk, same old Vikings in big moments. Same old soft defense.

    Broadcast was almost as bad. Wait all weekend for your game, and hear more about the Bills game during your game. Not that I could blame them.

  8. Something looked fishy in that game. Seems like the Eagles defense knew the Vikings plays that were called.

  12. ….and just like that, the honeymoon is over.

    It took this Viking team 987 days to finally break that .500 threshold, and a mere 8 days to relinquish it right back.
    Let’s just hope it doesn’t take this team years to achieve such heights again. 😉

    Oh, and maybe hold off on those “Jefferson For MVP!” t-shirts for just a bit. 🤣

  13. Imagine if Hurts could play 4 quarters. And if Gannon’s defense continues to be aggressive. Lord only knows.

  14. What a glorious 8 days it’s been for the Vikings at the top of the NFCN. Ok girls, the fun’s over until the next week 1.

  15. So much for no one being able to guard JJ. The Packers laid the perfect game plan for what NOT to do when playing the Vikings.

  16. golforepar says:
    September 19, 2022 at 11:25 pm
    But but the Vikings beat the Packers

    /////////////.

    But but the Vikings beat the packers, the packers are really bad😂

  17. “Seems like the Eagles defense knew the Vikings plays that were called.”

    We all knew the plays. Their offense consisted of throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson. They had nothing else.

  18. Cousins is going to have nightmares of this game. Not including the 3 actual picks of his passes, there were at least another 5 that should’ve been picked. If the Vikings have to play another primetime game, start the backup, Cousins has the worst primetime record in NFL history.

    Not sure why the Vikings didn’t blitz and kept daring the Eagles to beat them with the pass. Eagles had 4 receivers with more yards than Jefferson.

  19. It’s hard to call any loss a good loss, but maybe this will bring them back to reality after the Packer win. You still gotta’ show up and play the games.

  20. Your team looks great Eagles fans, congrats. At least the season expectations may now be properly set for my favorite team, particularly on defense.

  23. I was nervous before the game beginning an eagles fan. We started well, bogged down a bit in the second quarter but by half time I was so calm that they were in control. The second half never felt like a contest tbh and even Troy aikman gave up in the trying to talk us down. There will be sterner tests but I like what I have seen so far

