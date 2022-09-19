Denzel Ward on Corey Davis’ 66-yard TD: It wasn’t my coverage, but I’ll take the blame

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets scored two touchdowns in the final 1:22 to beat the Browns. It left the Browns to try to figure out what went wrong.

There is plenty of blame to go around, including giving up a 66-yard touchdown in the final two minutes. It seems inexcusable that Corey Davis, even with his speed, would get so far behind the defense for an easy score with 1:22 remaining.

It completed a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that used up only 33 seconds, and the Jets then recovered the onside kick.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has taken the most heat for the play, but he said Monday it wasn’t his responsibility.

“It wasn’t my coverage,” Ward said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But I’ll take the blame for it.”

Davis ran by Ward with safety Grant Delpit behind Ward, but it’s unclear exactly who was supposed to do what. Ward said he was “playing the flat” in the Cover 2, and he had coverage on tight end Tyler Conklin.

But Ward added that “it’s easy to fix.”

Delpit said the Browns had two possible coverages on the play and mentioned a “communication error” several times.

“I’m not going to play the blame game with my teammates,” Delpit said.

Ward responded to criticism on Twitter on Monday morning, writing, “I was only targeted one time yesterday. A lot of fake news out there. People don’t know what they don’t know.”

The only thing anyone knows for sure is Davis scored an easy touchdown in the final two minutes as part of collapse for the ages by the Browns. There is plenty of blame to go around.