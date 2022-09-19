Devin Bush listed as limited on Monday’s injury report

Getty Images

The Steelers came out of Week One with a few injury concerns, but they have a cleaner injury report after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

The team issued an estimated practice report on Monday that shows only one player who is carrying an injury into the week. Linebacker Devin Bush is listed as limited with a foot injury.

It’s an estimation of his participation because the Steelers did not actually get on the field on Monday. They still have to issue the report because they’re playing the Browns on Thursday night.

Bush was credited with four tackles in Sunday’s loss. He had five tackles in their season-opening win.