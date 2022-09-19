DirecTV will reimburse Sunday Ticket customers who were unable to stream in Week Two

Getty Images

On Sunday, the digital component of DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket wasn’t working. DirecTV issued an apology on Sunday night.

On Monday, DirecTV provided a follow-up.

“We will begin to reach out to our customers who were unable to stream some of the games on Sunday to let them know we will automatically reimburse them for Week Two,” a DirecTV spokesperson told PFT via email. “We apologize to our customers for their experience and for the inconvenience.”

It’s unclear how DirecTV will identify those customers who had streaming difficulties.

Issues with online and app-based viewing emerged in both Week One and Week Two. The satellite version of the product worked without incident.

The NFL will be selling the Sunday Ticket rights to a new provided for 2023 and beyond.