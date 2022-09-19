Dre Greenlaw agrees to two-year extension with 49ers

Getty Images

Sunday was a winning day for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a couple of fronts.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks 27-7 for their first win of the 2022 season and Greenlaw agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the team.

“I’m happy to be a part of this organization for two more years,” Greenlaw said after the game, via Tom Dierberger of CSNBayArea.com. “We’ve got a great group of people. I’m excited to see how far we can get, try to get a couple championships in these two years, too. . . . Just to not worry about anything financial, just to be able to lock in and focus on playing. Now I can just play ball, don’t have to worry about getting injured. Whatever I do, I just go and do it hard.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 2019 fifth-round pick’s new deal is worth close to $19 million with over $10 million in guarantees.

Greenlaw led the 49ers with eight tackles on Sunday and has 212 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions over his entire career.