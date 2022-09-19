Dre Greenlaw agrees to two-year extension with 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2022, 10:18 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Sunday was a winning day for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a couple of fronts.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks 27-7 for their first win of the 2022 season and Greenlaw agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the team.

“I’m happy to be a part of this organization for two more years,” Greenlaw said after the game, via Tom Dierberger of CSNBayArea.com. “We’ve got a great group of people. I’m excited to see how far we can get, try to get a couple championships in these two years, too. . . . Just to not worry about anything financial, just to be able to lock in and focus on playing. Now I can just play ball, don’t have to worry about getting injured. Whatever I do, I just go and do it hard.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 2019 fifth-round pick’s new deal is worth close to $19 million with over $10 million in guarantees.

Greenlaw led the 49ers with eight tackles on Sunday and has 212 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions over his entire career.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Dre Greenlaw agrees to two-year extension with 49ers

  1. Shanny-Lynch are handing out extensions like Halloween candy. Seems everyone is getting new contracts except the guy who is most overdue for a new deal: Nick Bosa. “Gosh Nick, we’re sorry dude, but we’re all out of cap space. Here, have some candy corn!”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.