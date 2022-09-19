Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to active roster

Getty Images

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the 53-player roster, the team announced Monday.

Anderson played 11 snaps on defense and five on special teams Sunday against the Rams. He made two tackles, including one for loss.

Anderson originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 draft. He also has spent time with the Bears, Vikings and Packers before signing with the Falcons.

In the past four seasons, Anderson has played 11 games, and he has eight tackles and a sack.