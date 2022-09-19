Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions won on same day for first time since 2011

Getty Images

Sunday featured wild comebacks in several games, including the Jets’ rally to beat the Browns in Cleveland.

They scored 14 points in the final 82 seconds to pull out a 31-30 win and make it a happy day for all the fans of local teams around the New York City area. Their win came shortly after the Giants finished off a 19-16 victory over the Panthers and it was a rare double dose of success for a pair of teams that have done a lot of losing in recent years.

A couple of other perennial sad sacks also got a chance to celebrate on Sunday. The Jaguars crushed the Colts for a 24-0 win and the Lions held off the Commanders 36-27 for a home victory.

It had been a long time since those four teams all won on the same day. The last time it happened was on December 11, 2011 and all four teams will be hoping that victories become common enough that they avoid any kind of similar droughts in the future.