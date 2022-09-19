Irv Smith gets Vikings on the scoreboard as Eagles lead 14-7

Getty Images

The Eagles were threatening to run away with the Monday Night Football game in Philadelphia. But the Vikings finally are on the scoreboard.

Irv Smith Jr. caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 9:39 remaining in the first half to draw the Vikings within 14-7 of Philadelphia. It completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive after Minnesota went three-and-out on its first two possessions of the night.

The Eagles scored their two touchdowns on a Jalen Hurts‘ 3-yard run and Hurts’ 53-yard pass to Quez Watkins.

Hurts is 12-of-13 for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also has run for 15 yards on five carries.