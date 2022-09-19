Irv Smith gets Vikings on the scoreboard as Eagles lead 14-7

The Eagles were threatening to run away with the Monday Night Football game in Philadelphia. But the Vikings finally are on the scoreboard.

Irv Smith Jr. caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 9:39 remaining in the first half to draw the Vikings within 14-7 of Philadelphia. It completed a nine-play, 75-yard drive after Minnesota went three-and-out on its first two possessions of the night.

The Eagles scored their two touchdowns on a Jalen Hurts‘ 3-yard run and Hurts’ 53-yard pass to Quez Watkins.

Hurts is 12-of-13 for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also has run for 15 yards on five carries.

  1. I’ve never seen a team get away with offensive holding as frequently as the Vikings. Clearly have the refs in their pocket every week.

  2. “No one can guard Justin Jefferson, not even Jaire Alexander!” *Man coverage has entered the chat*

