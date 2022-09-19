Jadeveon Clowney out this week due to ankle injury

Getty Images

The Browns have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Steelers and one of their injured starters won’t be able to heal in time to play.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss the AFC North matchup. Clowney injured his ankle in the Browns’ 31-30 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Clowney was injured during a Jets drive that began in the third quarter and ended with a field goal in the fourth quarter. He was initially called questionable to return, but wound up being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Clowney stripped the ball from Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on a sack in the first half of the game and he recovered the ball for the lone turnover of the afternoon. He also had a half-sack in the season opener and has five tackles so far this season.

Stefanski also said that defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring) and tight end Jesse James (biceps) will be out on Thursday.