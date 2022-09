Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is off to a flawless start tonight in Philadelphia.

On the opening drive of tonight’s game against the Vikings, Hurts went 5-for-5 passing for 63 yards, then ran for a four-yard touchdown as Philadelphia took a 7-0 lead.

Dallas Goedert caught two passes for 31 yards and A.J. Brown, Zach Pascal and DeVonta Smith each caught a pass on the drive.

Hurts and the Eagles’ offense were excellent in Week One, and they’re picking up right where they left off in Week Two.