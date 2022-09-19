Jalen Hurts throws one TD pass, runs for two as Eagles dominate first half, 24-7

Posted by Charean Williams on September 19, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles are halfway to a 2-0 start.

They dominated the Vikings in the first half, outgaining them 347 yards to 93. The Eagles lead 24-7 at halftime.

The Vikings put together one drive in the first half, going 75 yards on nine plays. They went three-and-out on their other four drives. Kirk Cousins is 9-of-15 for 61 yards and a touchdown, which went to tight end Irv Smith, while Justin Jefferson has three receptions for 24 yards.

Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw one in the first half. His touchdown runs covered 3 and 26 yards, and he has 50 yards on seven carries to lead the team.

His touchdown pass was a 53-yard throw to Quez Watkins.

Hurts is 17-of-20 for 251 yards, while Dallas Goedert has four receptions for 74 yards and Watkins two for 69. DeVonta Smith added five receptions for 64 yards.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Jalen Hurts throws one TD pass, runs for two as Eagles dominate first half, 24-7

  1. i really like how the eagles just got back going again after that bum call on smith made them punt after a load of other dodgy ones as well. It”s a great trait to not get rattled ( as the saints did yesterday after the mayhem) and hurts does seem to bring that coolness to the table in his leadership. remain composed and fly eagles fly

  2. I was hopeful that the game plan might be different with the new coach, and after a promising first game. But, yikes.. the Eagles can just do whatever they want against the Vikings. Unfortunate.

  3. The Lions are more entertaining than some of these teams playing tonight. They should get the primetime games

  4. Jalen looks sharp and decisive. Defense looks like they’re playing with intent. It’s only week two, Eagles look good though.

  6. Kirk Cousins will never be able to win a Super Bowl due to the impossibility of winning 3 prime time games in a row. It’s not mathematically possible.

  7. Cousins with the INT on the goal line and it was a 10 yard holding call on the Vikings if he had made the pass. Not the Vikings night so far.

    Let’s go Eagles!

  9. Vikings fans last week: “We’re back baby!”

    The rest of the world: “L0L You were never there!”

  13. The Vikings got lucky against the Packers, it was so obvious. Rodgers always has a couple of games a year that are disasters. Comparatively, the Vikings have 15 games a year that are a disaster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.