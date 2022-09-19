Jaylen Waddle performed “a little remix” on game-winning catch

Getty Images

The Dolphins had one of their biggest and most improbable wins in years on Sunday. The victory was sealed by a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The play included some improvisation from Waddle. Speaking to PFT by phone after Sunday’s victory, he acknowledged that he “added a little remix” to the play that was called.

It was a crossing route, a pick play. He initially went from the left slot to the outside. But then Waddle stopped and cut back to the inside. Tua saw Waddle, and Tua got it to him.

“I kind of added a little remix to it, I’m not gonna lie,” Waddle said. “But like Tua said in the huddle man, it’s us or them right now, and we got the win.”

How did Tua know that Waddle would freelance?

“That’s that chemistry, man,” Waddle said. “That’s that chemistry we got. Him being a ball player, me being a ball player. That’s just how it’s going to roll.”

It helps that they played together at Alabama. It also helps that they now have Tyreek Hill.

“Tyreek’s great,” Waddle said. “A great teammate, great person to look up to, honestly. It’s rare that you’re a fan of someone and when you get to play with him early in your career. He sets the tone not just for the group but for the offense.”

Per the NFL, Hill and Waddle became the first teammates in league history to catch at least 10 passes, gain 150 receiving yards, and score two touchdown receptions in the same game.

“That’s big,” Waddle said. “That’s exciting. For both of us, to be honest. That’s pretty exciting. that’s pretty cool. We’re gonna take it, we gonna move on from it. we try not to soak it in that type of stuff. We got to move on. We got a big task next week.”

Indeed they do. The Dolphins face the Bills in what will be one of the most significant games of Week Three.