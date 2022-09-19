Jimmy Garoppolo: Return to 49ers offense just like riding a bike

Getty Images

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t expect to be running the 49ers offense this season, but that’s just what he was doing for most of Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

Garoppolo was expected to move on to another team this offseason, but shoulder surgery led to no compelling trade offers and the 49ers opted to sign him to a new contract that kept him in the fold as a backup to Trey Lance. Lance’s season ended when he broke his ankle in the first quarter and Garoppolo is now back in the job he held when he was healthy over the last five seasons.

“Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It felt good to be back out there. I feel terrible for Trey. I’ve been on that side of it. This league is tough. Everyone has their share of injuries but that sucks for him. I feel bad for him but he’s our brother and we’ll pick him up. . . . I’m comfortable here. The players, the scheme, all that stuff, the locker room, I’m comfortable. I’m familiar with it. I’m not saying I knew this was going to happen but I was ready for this in case it did happen and just want to take advantage of the opportunity.”

The 49ers went to a Super Bowl and last season’s NFC Championship Game with Garoppolo under center, so his return to the lineup likely won’t lower any expectations for what the team can do this season. Sunday’s win was a step toward reaching them and Garoppolo will try to keep the 49ers moving forward against the Broncos in Week Three.