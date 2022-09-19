John Harbaugh: When J.K. Dobbins is ready, he’ll be out there

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant in practice all three days last week, but he was not given the green light to make his first game appearance since tearing his ACL last summer.

Dobbins was listed as questionable and the Ravens made him inactive ahead of their kickoff against the Dolphins. On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer any predictions about whether Dobbins will be on the field in New England in Week Three.

“I think it’s been week-to-week the last couple weeks. So, that’s what it is. When he’s ready, he’ll be out there,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill all saw action in the backfield on Sunday. They ran 14 times for 28 yards in the 42-38 loss to Miami.