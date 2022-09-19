Leonard Williams will have MRI on knee Monday

Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams will have an MRI on his injured knee on Monday.

Williams was knocked out of Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Panthers because of the injury and he told reporters after the game that he will be having the test done. Williams said he did not think the injury was a serious one, but the MRI and other evaluations will determine how much time he might miss.

Williams recorded two tackles against Carolina before he left the game.

The Giants played without edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday, but they have both been practicing and the hope is that they’ll be on hand when the Giants try to extend their winning streak to three games against the Cowboys in Week Three.