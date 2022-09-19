Matt Rhule: We’re close, I believe that with all my heart

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Getty Images

Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Giants was the second of the year for the Panthers and their ninth in a row dating back to last season.

The loss also dropped head coach Matt Rhule’s record to 10-25 in two-plus seasons in the job. That’s not a good path for job security and one has to wonder how much longer the Panthers will give Rhule when his team seems to specialize in finding just enough ways to make mistakes to ensure that they lose each and every week.

In his postgame comments on Sunday, Rhule tried to make the argument that the team is close to turning things around.

“We’re close. I believe that with all my heart. I think we’re so close coming down the stretch. But we haven’t found a way to get it done,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “That’s my job — to help us get over that last hump. That’s the hardest part, and we haven’t done it, yet. Didn’t do it today.”

Defensive end Brian Burns told reporters he’s “tired of being close” and that sentiment is likely shared by plenty of others around the organization. If owner David Tepper is part of that group, someone else might wind up responsible for trying to get the team over the final hump.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Matt Rhule: We’re close, I believe that with all my heart

  1. When a coach says, we’re close, and involves his heart or gut, or deep down feelings – it’s already over. Hottest seat in the league.

  3. Yeah, close. Close to finally firing you. Go back to college where your lack of game planning and lack of adjustments have a chance to work.

  5. After 25 games, Panther fans have a good read on things. The Panthers are very close to being the worst team in the NFL and Matt Rhule needs to go back to college.

  8. Dead man walking. He has been over his head since day one. They don’t have a qb on the planet left to blame.

  9. Close to being fired, perhaps…. I am a giants season ticket holder, and I was at the game. Even with 2 turnovers early on (leading to 6 giants points), the game was always in reach for the Panthers. And they just couldn’t do it. I can’t see how they can continue much longer with Rhule – unless there is a fear of firing him owing him so much money. You figure he signed a 7 year $62 million contract (not including the buy out money paid to Baylor). Since this is his third season, he still has about 35 million remaining after this season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.