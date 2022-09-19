Matt Ryan: The sense of urgency needs to be there and I think it will be

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis offense looked as bad as ever in Sunday’s 24-0 shutout loss to the Jaguars.

Ryan was supposed to help elevate the Colts after the team’s disastrous finish to the 2021 season. But through the first two games in 2022, things for Indianapolis have just gotten worse.

On Sunday, Ryan completed 16-of-30 passes for 195 yards. He threw three interceptions, took five sacks, and looked every bit of 37 years old.

On a day where head coach Frank Reich called the team’s performance “pathetic,” Ryan said the Colts have to show some urgency to get themselves right.

“I think if you are going to be a championship football team, which is the objective of all 32 teams across the league, you have to be hard. You have to be tough,” Ryan said in his postgame press conference. “Sometimes you have to have that mud on your face a little bit and pick yourself up and find out what we’re really all about. Although it’s early in the season and we have a long way to go, the sense of urgency needs to be there, and I think it will be.

“I think we have the right group of guys, but you have to be battle-tested. You have to have some wounds. You have to come back from those a little bit, and you have to be tougher for those experiences. Although we’re not where we want to be two weeks in, I think there are instances that you can learn from, and you can be better for and be tougher for as we move forward. That’s what we’ve got to realize. We’ve got to put it into action.”

The Colts have another big challenge on the way in Week Three as they host the Chiefs. If the urgency Ryan was talking about isn’t there, that game could get ugly in a hurry.