Mike McDaniel: I wanted to see how we responded to a deficit, team took me too literal

There were several remarkable comebacks during Sunday’s games, including the Dolphins’ comeback from 35-14 down to 42-38 winners over the Ravens.

Miami scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. In his postgame press conference, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he was hoping the team would have to play from behind at some point against Baltimore but admitted that his players took it a little further than he would have hoped.

“We just had a game where we were able to have the lead the whole game. So, the night before, I told the guys that I was really hoping that we would get some adversity in this game, and I wanted to see how we respond to a deficit. Apparently, they took me way too literal,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins may have spotted the Ravens too many points, but their response was one that left McDaniel and many others feeling good about the roster that has been assembled in Miami this season. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had huge games and Tua Tagovailoa joined Dan Marino as the only Dolphins quarterbacks with 400 passing yards and five touchdowns in a single game.

That’s good company for the Dolphins quarterback to be in and there’s plenty of hope in Miami that these Dolphins are just scratching the surface of what they can do in 2022.