Mike Tomlin is exercising patience with Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

The fans aren’t patient. The head coach is. For now.

And the head coach is the one who makes the decisions.

One day after the Steelers lost to the Patriots at home, generating only 243 net yards and two touchdowns, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he’ll be exercising patience with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Tomlin also said he’ll be patient with offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Via Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan, Tomlin said he isn’t happy with offensive play calling, or anything else, after a loss. He acknowledged that the offense remains “in development.”

Trubisky, on Sunday, completed 21 of 33 passes for 168 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He ran the ball one time, for seven yards.

Will the Steelers find ways to get more mileage out of Trubisky’s mobility? “I’m not going to come in and install a triple option,” Tomlin said. (All due respect, but a quarterback can run more without embracing an all-run offense. He can, for example, run more than once.)

Regardless, the paying customers aren’t happy. And they were chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.

“I didn’t hear that,” Tomlin said. “But I’ve got a lot going on.”

He definitely has a lot going on this week. The Steelers play the Browns on Thursday night. The good news is that the game will be in Cleveland. Which means that Tomlin won’t have to not hear the chants for Pickett.