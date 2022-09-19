Mitch Trubisky on Kenny Pickett chants: Block it out and continue to play football

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
When an offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, the most popular guy on the roster is the backup quarterback and that was the case in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Steelers lost to the Patriots 17-14 with Mitch Trubisky going 21-of-33 for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His performance and the offense’s overall issues led fans at Acrisure Stadium to chant Kenny Pickett‘s name in a plea for the Steelers to put the first-round pick in the game.

Pickett remained on the sideline and Trubisky said he did the best he could to put the chants out of his mind.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said, via Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You just block it out and continue to play football.”

The Steelers were able to win in Week One thanks to five Bengals turnovers and mistakes in the kicking game, but they’ll have a hard time mustering too many more wins if they continue to have such a low octane offense. They’ll also have a hard time ignoring calls to see if the rookie might be the spark they need on offense.

9 responses to “Mitch Trubisky on Kenny Pickett chants: Block it out and continue to play football

  2. Yikes and trust me you dont want Kenny’s first game to meet Mr. Garrett! However, Welcome Home Mitchell….That Stadium is going to on Fire this upcoming Thursday!!!

  3. That entire offensive game plan doesn’t help much either. Not sure how much better they can be even with Pickett in.

  4. Tomlin will be forced to start Pickett sooner rather than later if this putrid output on offense keeps up.

  5. Canada’s offense is terrible, but Trubisky enhanced the incompetency yesterday. So many bad reads and missed throws. The Steelers aren’t an organization that will make a rash decision, but if the offense doesn’t look good Thursday night, it would be a good time to make the switch. It will give Pickett a “mini-bye” to prepare for his first start.

  8. Im not a big Trubisky fan, I think the ceiling is low. But I think he would look better with a different OC.

  9. The problem is not Trubisky, it is the putrid play calling of Matt Canada! Pickett will fare no better. The QB is not the issue.

