Monday Night Football: Gabriel Davis is inactive

Davis will not play in Monday Night Football against the Titans as the Bills have him among their inactives.

Davis made four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Rams.

The team’s other inactives are cornerback Cam Lewis, linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf). The Bills already had ruled out Oliver, and Settle was listed as questionable.

Buffalo elevated defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad. Jordan Phillips will start in Oliver’s spot.

The Titans already had ruled out cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (elbow).

They also list running back Julius Chestnut and linebacker Derek Tuszka on their inactive list.

Rookie receiver Kyle Phillips, who was questionable with a shoulder injury after limited practices last week, is dressed.

The Titans elevated receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad for tonight’s game.