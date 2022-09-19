Nathaniel Hackett: I need to do better making faster and quicker decisions

Getty Images

The first two games of the Broncos season have been filled with clock management errors by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and things got bad enough during Sunday’s game that the home crowd counted down the play clock to make sure that the Broncos knew to get the snap off in time.

On Monday, Hackett said that he and the rest of the coaching staff met to discuss ways to become more efficient getting their play calls in during games and that they would meet again on Monday night. He said that the team needs to “tighten that process up” and get on the same page with quarterback Russell Wilson in order to eliminate those issues.

“We’ve got to make sure the communication is clear and concise,” Hackett said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I need to do better making decisions, faster and quicker and getting that information to the quarterback . . . It’s got to improve.”

In addition to their problems with burning timeout and taking delay of game penalties, the Broncos are also 0-for-6 in the red zone through the first two weeks of the season. That didn’t stop them from beating the Texans on Sunday, but it did lead to booing along with counting down the play clock so Hackett’s got plenty to work on before his third game in his new job.