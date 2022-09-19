NFL suspends Mike Evans one game

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for his role in Sunday’s brawl with the Saints.

The fight involved several players on both teams, but Evans took things to another level when he decked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

It’s the second time in his career that Evans has been suspended for a run-in with Lattimore. He was also suspended for one game in 2017 for hitting Lattimore.

Former NFL player Jon Runyan, who now serves as the league’s vice president of football operations, issued the suspension and told Evans in a letter that, “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans has the right to appeal, and if he exercises that right his appeal will be heard by one of the league’s two hearing officers, Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. If Evans loses the appeal, he will miss Sunday’s big NFC game against the Packers.

Evans will also be docked one game check, which makes it fortunate for him that his contract is structured so that most of his money comes from bonuses and his base salary is just $1.12 million for the season. He will lost a little over $60,000 in pay for his one-game suspension.

19 responses to “NFL suspends Mike Evans one game

  1. He should absolutely appeal this one, and he will win. For one aggressive push on a guy running his mouth. You could make a case the tackle he received from behind was just as bad.

  2. Mike Evans is really stupid if he thinks there’s an exemption for “Defending Your Quarterback Especially If He’s Tom Brady”.

  3. one game suspension should cost him 1/17 of his cap hit for the season. These tiny base salaries are a joke to use as a calculation point

  4. What Evans did was a total cheap shot, way worse than anything Lattimore did. Evans is lucky to only get one game, that was bush league.

  8. Interesting observation…Runyan’s son plays for the Packers and Brooks is a former Bucs star.

  11. I agree with his suspension, he needs to be sent that lesson. But if the leage really want to send a message they suspend Lattimore too. They also fine Brady and Fournette because both of them contributed to the escalation. And Ariens possibly too. If the league really wants to say they want this stuff to stop they hit everyone that contributed to the escalation.

    Hate to say it but ever since they let AD slide the message has been weak regarding fighting and other ‘extracurricular things’.

  13. The Bucs stacked at receiver so they should be fine…
    The Saints starting Winston at QB will still suck so they are the real losers in this situation!

  15. Should be suspended 2 games or more for a player who comes off the bench and blind sides a player on the field. So much for player safety. Also maybe it’s time to start fining Brady for his constant whining and un-sportsmanlike behavior.

  16. should have done it during a joint practice, then you can get away with it i guess. the nfl is crazy. maybe if he hit him with his helmet it would have been overlooked

  19. Love how Lattimore started all of it by smacking at Brady when Brady wasn’t even looking his direction or talking to him, then shoving fournette in the face, followed by even reacting to evans but hey let’s give that clown a pass again.

