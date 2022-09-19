Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight

Getty Images

I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly.

Tonight, it’ll be one game for while, and then two games, and then one again.

The Titans and Bills get started at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Vikings and Eagles kicking off 75 minutes later, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

So, yes, much of each game will be played while the other game is being played.

The good news is that ESPN and ABC will ensure that fans are aware of the developments in both contests. (For anyone with two screens, that doesn’t really matter much.) A double-box view will be used from time to time. Also, smaller score box will be used, with the pertinent information as to the game on the other network. Scott Van Pelt, from his SportsCenter studio, will provide highlights and game updates.

The goal, as we understand it, is to provide two games without significantly extending the time commitment for fans. Yes, the action starts an hour earlier. But the second game will end at roughly the same time as a normal Monday night game.

Also, starting the second game at 8:30 p.m. ET results in a broader collection of teams that can host a game. When the second game started at 10:00 p.m. ET, that eliminated cities in the Eastern time zone.

We’ll see how it goes. It has previously happened due to COVID postponements. As of 2023, it will happen three times per year.

Yes, I’d prefer one game at a time. But two games is better than no games — or (frankly) one exclusively streaming game.