Rams lose guard Tremayne Anchrum to broken leg

Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, the Rams have lost a starter on their offensive line.

This week it’s guard Tremayne Anchrum, who suffered a fractured fibula that will require surgery and is headed to injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Anchrum moved into the starting lineup in Week Two after starting center Brian Allen suffered an injury in Week One. The Rams moved starting right guard Coleman Shelton to center to replace Allen, and Anchrum took Shelton’s place at right guard.

Alaric Jackson replaced Anchrum yesterday against the Falcons and will likely start this week against the Cardinals.