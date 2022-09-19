Rams may not have Troy Hill, Cobie Durant this week

Getty Images

The Rams are waiting for word on a pair of cornerbacks who picked up injuries in Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Troy Hill is having tests on his groin injury and that the team will determine next steps once they have those results. McVay also said that Cobie Durant injured his hamstring before intercepting a Marcus Mariota pass in the first half.

Durant also had two tackles and a sack while Hill finished the day with one tackle.

If both corners are out against the Cardinals next weekend, the Rams will likely turn to Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell to play along with Jalen Ramsey and David Long in the secondary.