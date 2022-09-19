Report: James Conner avoided serious ankle injury

Getty Images

Cardinals running back James Conner wasn’t on the field for the final stages of Sunday’s comeback win against the Raiders, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be out of action for too long.

Conner left the game with an ankle injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is not considered to be a serious injury. While there’s no word on his availability for this week’s game against the Rams, the report indicates that Conner is not believed to be a long-term absence.

Conner ran seven times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards before leaving Sunday’s game.

Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin handled the backfield duties after Conner was hurt. Williams had eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown while Benjamin ran eight times for 31 yards.