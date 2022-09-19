Report: Trey Lance avoided compound fracture of ankle

Getty Images

Sunday was a rough day for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would miss the rest of the year after breaking his ankle on a running play. The injury was reminiscent of the one that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered in the 2020 season, but Lance avoided one aspect of Prescott’s injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Lance did not suffer a compound fracture on Sunday. That doesn’t change his outlook in terms of returning this season, but it should allow him to avoid some potential complications during his recovery.

That recovery will begin in earnest after Monday’s surgery on the ankle. Jimmy Garoppolo will be quarterbacking the 49ers now that Lance is out of commission.