Ron Rivera: Chase Roullier will probably have to go on IR

It sounds like Washington will be without a key offensive lineman for at least a few weeks.

Center Chase Roullier exited Sunday’s loss to Detroit late in the contest. Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Roullier is dealing with a knee injury.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that Roullier, “will probably have to go on short-term IR, minimum.”

That means Roullier will miss at least four games. The Commanders could then make Roullier one of their eight designated players to return for 2022.

Roullier missed half of last season with a fractured fibula. A sixth-round pick in 2017, Roullier has appeared in 69 games with 63 starts.

The team does not have another player listed at center on the 53-man roster. But according to Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, Wes Schweitzer would start at center in Roullier’s stead. But Schweitzer missed Sunday’s contest with a hamstring injury. Wes Martin, Saahdiq Charles, and practice squad center Jon Toth are also options for Washington.

The Commanders play the Eagles for their first divisional matchup of the season in Week Three.