Russell Wilson: There will be tough times, all that matters is the win

Getty Images

The Broncos got their first win with Russell Wilson at quarterback on Sunday, but there weren’t a lot of smiles in the home crowd during the 16-9 win over the Texans.

Red zone mistakes, penalties, poor clock management, and six points through the first three quarters all contributed to the negativity in the crowd and the final result didn’t put an end to grumbling that started with the way their Week One loss to the Seahawks went down. For Wilson, though, the final result was the thing that resonated the most.

Wilson said that there will be “tough times” throughout the season and that the team has to show the ability to win despite adverse situations.

“I’ve been in so many tough games throughout my career,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “All that matters is that win. Then, taking those wins and understanding, ‘OK, here’s the areas where we can get better.’ We’ll definitely take on that challenge we’re looking forward.”

Wilson’s correct about teams needing to be able to navigate choppy waters, but that task will be made much easier if the Broncos can stop creating so many of the issues on their own. That should be a top priority heading into a Week Three date with the 49ers.