Stefon Diggs goes over 100 yards, scores second TD to put Bills up 24-7

The Bills are pulling away.

Stefon Diggs got his second touchdown of the night, catching a 46-yard pass from Josh Allen after a double move. It has given the Bills a 24-7 lead with 10:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Diggs has 10 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans as a team have only 10 receptions for 105 yards.

Diggs had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Rams. He had only two 100-yard games in the regular season a year ago.

The Bills have 309 yards, with Allen completing 22 of 29 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.