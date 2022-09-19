Steven Means believed to have torn Achilles

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker Steven Means left Sunday’s game with an injury and it looks like he will be out for the rest of the season as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Means is believed to have a torn Achilles. He’s having an MRI Monday to confirm that diagnosis.

Means was injured in the second quarter of the loss to the Dolphins. It was the only snap he played in the game and he recorded one tackle in Week One.

Means signed with the Ravens in June. He was previously with the team in 2014 and 2015, and he has also played for the Buccaneers, Texans, Falcons, and Eagles.