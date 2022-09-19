Todd Bowles confirms that Tom Brady won’t practice on Wednesdays

Getty Images

Yes, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will get every Wednesday off during the 2022 season. But it’s not quite the Sunday Splash! report it was sold as being.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that Brady will take each Wednesday off from practice, as a weekly maintenance day.

That doesn’t mean Brady won’t be working. He just won’t be practicing. And he won’t be alone, when it comes to maintenance days.

Per Bowles, receiver Chris Godwin doesn’t practice on Thursdays, and receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David don’t practice on Fridays.

“It’s not just [Brady],” Bowles said. “We have designated days off after games.”

So Brady will have a maintenance day. And Godwin will have one. And David and Evans will have one.

Other players on other teams have them. Some periodically, some regularly.