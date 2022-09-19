Trevor Lawrence thinks shutout of Colts confirms Jags are on right track

Getty Images

The Jaguars opened the 2021 season with five straight losses that all but doomed their season before they were finally able to get a taste of winning, but the wait wasn’t nearly as long this time around.

Jacksonville dominated the Colts in a 24-0 win on Sunday that saw the team firing on all cylinders. The defense forced three turnovers and allowed just 218 yards while quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 25-of-30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in one of his best professional performances.

Lawrence said after the game that having success in all phases of the game served as a sign that the Jaguars are building things the right way in his second season.

“That confirms that we’re on the right track,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “We’re where we want to be. We’ve got to keep getting better, and I’m confident we will, but it really does just confirm what we’re doing. It’s fun when it comes together, and it was awesome.”

Road games against the Chargers and Eagles loom in the next two weeks, so the Jaguars will have to show that their improvement extends beyond games against the Colts in order to fully confirm that they’ve started on the path to greater success this season.