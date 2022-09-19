Trey Lance: I will be back better than ever

Getty Images

Trey Lance tweeted a photo from his hospital bed. He was smiling and holding up a peace sign.

The 49ers quarterback’s lower right leg was in a cast, though.

Lance will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Monday at Stanford Hospital to repair a fibula fracture and ligament disruption, the team announced.

Lance quoted Romans 8:18 — “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” — and predicted bigger and better things in his future.

“Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers,” Lance wrote. “Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!”